Disasters: 15 Houses In Budiriro Partially Submerged In Water, Girl Missing

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reported that 15 houses were partially submerged in water in Budiriro after recent heavy rains leaving several people stranded and a six-year-old girl missing.

A police report seen by Pindula News says several people from the Budiriro 4 Paddock area in Harare were stranded but were rescued by the ZRP Sub-Aqua Unit. Read the report: