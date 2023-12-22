UNITY DAY: CCC Calls For Holistic National Reconciliation Process That Addresses Historical Scars

All that Mr. Mnangagwa aspires for is not even a one party state but a one man state superintended by him and to some extend his family and kinsmen. Today we make the clarion call, a call that transcends political party lines, a national call to the roadmap to a genuine national unity.

We call for a comprehensive and exhaustive national reconciliation process that addresses all national and historical scars that this nation and it’s people bear.

This comprehensive national reconciliation must be driven by the spirit of forgiveness, justice and truth telling. In the absence of this holistic process, this country will continue into further divisions and desperate actions as people seek to be heard and to be given the national platform to vent their longstanding grievances and scars.

As a party we believe that the process we have proposed: “The Path to Legitimacy” will lay a firm foundation for national reconciliation, forgiveness, peace and genuine national unity.

Promise Mkwananzi

National Spokesperson

ONE PEOPLE ONE NATION ONE VISION

