UNITY DAY: CCC Calls For Holistic National Reconciliation Process That Addresses Historical Scars
The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), the main opposition party in Zimbabwe, has called for a holistic reconciliation process to address the nation’s deep-rooted divisions and historical scars. The party’s spokesperson, Promise Mkwananzi, emphasised the importance of this process in bringing unity to Zimbabwe. Without such a holistic approach, the country will remain divided, Mkwananzi said. This call was made in commemoration of Unity Day, observed on 22nd December each year. Read the statement:
Legitimacy and Reconciliation Key Milestones for National Unity
On this day, in the year of our Lord 1987, Joshua Nkomo, sensing the total decapitation of the people by Zanu-PF and Mr. Mugabe signed a “Unity Accord” to end the onslaught.
Today Mr. Mnangagwa seeks to use the decapitation of our people and the annihilation of its vehicle the Citizens Coalition for Change and denigration of the people’s leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa to force another unity facade.Feedback
All that Mr. Mnangagwa aspires for is not even a one party state but a one man state superintended by him and to some extend his family and kinsmen. Today we make the clarion call, a call that transcends political party lines, a national call to the roadmap to a genuine national unity.
We call for a comprehensive and exhaustive national reconciliation process that addresses all national and historical scars that this nation and it’s people bear.
This comprehensive national reconciliation must be driven by the spirit of forgiveness, justice and truth telling. In the absence of this holistic process, this country will continue into further divisions and desperate actions as people seek to be heard and to be given the national platform to vent their longstanding grievances and scars.
As a party we believe that the process we have proposed: “The Path to Legitimacy” will lay a firm foundation for national reconciliation, forgiveness, peace and genuine national unity.
Promise Mkwananzi
National Spokesperson
ONE PEOPLE ONE NATION ONE VISION
