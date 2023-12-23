Detectives Request Access Into CCC MP Takudzwa Ngadziore's Facebook Account

The CID Law and Order department engaged in a bid to access account details of my Facebook account which I used to capture my abduction live, in the process alerting the whole world about my ordeal. They said their cyber department can only use this evidence after they get it from the source. Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v I told them I had no intention of sharing such details with them if they needed my account. I strongly feel if at all they have real intentions of collecting the evidence, they can still download the images which are still on my timeline.

Ngadziore expressed frustration with how the police are handling the case. He said:

I sense all this is a deliberate ploy to either derail or slow down the process of acquiring justice. In other countries, the perpetrators would have been apprehended by now with investigations also at a later stage. It is disheartening that in our case, the police show no real intentions to have this matter dealt with.

Ngadziore was allegedly abducted in Harare in November 2023 before he was tortured and dumped by his abductors after they were informed by their colleagues that they had been exposed and were trending on social media.

His party, CCC, said after the gunmen were alerted that they had been exposed, they tortured Ngadziore, injected him with an unknown substance, and stripped him naked before dumping him in Mazoe.

Ngadziore’s abductors were later identified as Nicholas “Big Daddy” Kajese and Abraham Pasi, both said to be state security agents.

Several opposition activists have allegedly been abducted and tortured in recent years by suspected State security agents.

However, there have been no arrests of perpetrators of the attacks which has given rise to speculation that the perpetrators of the crimes are linked to the State.

