Indiscriminate Tree Cutting A Security Threat - ZANU PF MP

We are threatened by a desert and the effects of climate change. People who cut trees are a threat to our national security.

Every day people are driving cartloads of freshly cut green trees into Beitbridge, threatening the environment and our future.

This should be stopped and I appeal to the local authorities to take action.

Among the participants in the walkathon were three Beitbridge female prosecutors, the managing director of Zimborders, Nqobile Ncube, Beitbridge Town Clerk, Loud Ramakgapola, and several shipping agents, youthful pastors from different churches and several fitness enthusiasts.

Nguluvhe, who served as both the late Vice President Joshua Nkomo and former President Robert Mugabe’s top aide, urged local authorities to enact by-laws banning the selling of firewood in Beitbridge.

He also implored councils to impound carts and vehicles used to ferry firewood from freshly felled trees.

Beitbridge West paramount Chief Tshitaudze, born David Mbedzi, said all people intending to build new homes will now be asked to plant trees before laying down foundations.

The Forest Act, Chapter 19:05, Section 78, clearly prohibits the damage or cutting down of any tree, whether it is on public or privately owned land.

Before any tree is cut, permission should be sought from the Forestry Commission, the body set up to protect Zimbabwe’s forests.

The major drivers of deforestation in Zimbabwe are charcoal production, logging, and agricultural expansion.

