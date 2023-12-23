You Don’t Need A Party To Govern A Country - Chamisa

Responding to Chamisa’s post, Max Lion, a lawyer, said the CCC leader’s “simplistic approach to politics” has created the chaos that is tearing the party apart. He wrote:

Respectfully, your simplistic approach to politics is the reason why the opposition party is in a state of disarray.

It’s this thinking that created a party with no structures. You don’t seem to have learnt from the harm it caused your party and how vulnerable your MPs are.

Clearly, you don’t understand the purpose of power and the purpose of a political party. Could this be the reason why the opposition has not made progress in many years when opposing a government with no ideas?

You are free to think what you want but to go against well-established principles and conventions will make you look ridiculous.

You are peddling an untested form of politics which has already materialised to the detriment of your political party. To what end?

Could it be that you don’t want to be accountable? Do you want to lead a political party without adhering to a party constitution? You are coming across as a dictator.

Countries often attract investors and opportunities based on the state of their politics. When investors do their due diligence, they won’t be impressed by your thinking.

Your thinking will result in the country being deemed not safe to invest in and lacking democratic credibility.

A political party is the vehicle that will get you from opposition to government. You have to demonstrate your ability to lead and govern while in opposition.

This is a team enterprise and over and over again, you have been reluctant to build an organisation with checks and balances.

If you can’t be democratic in opposition, how are you going to be democratic in government? You are sending negative signals about your preferred style of leadership.

The country is suffering from unaccountable leadership and it is the reason why the government is dysfunctional.

Surely, it would be absurd to pursue a leadership style that has brought chaos to the country.

A party with structures and rules will protect you and everyone in the party. A party that cannot show that it can protect its people is a party looking for trouble.

If anyone were to get hurt in your party and it is proved you lacked sufficient structures expected of a political party, you could have the biggest lawsuit of your life.

Politics is about ideas. Invest in ideas and show the country what you are capable of. Show the country your vision, for without vision, people will perish.