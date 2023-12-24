CCC Holiday Message To Citizens

Furthermore, it is disheartening to witness the persistence of cholera in our communities, with 1000 new cases reported daily, particularly in the identified epicenters of Mutare, Bindura, and Harare. The increase in cholera cases is attributed to poor health standards, poor access to clean water, and dysfunctional public health systems.

While the regime in Harare must take responsibility for resourcing the fight against cholera, we urge the citizens to play a significant role in protecting themselves and their communities. By following simple practices, such as using and drinking safe water, utilizing clean toilet facilities, washing hands with water and soap, maintaining cleanliness, and consuming properly cooked foods, we can reduce the risk of cholera transmission.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Let us approach this holiday season with a commitment to safety and health. By driving responsibly and observing road safety protocols, we can prevent unnecessary accidents and loss of life. Simultaneously, by practicing good hygiene and taking necessary precautions against cholera, we can protect ourselves and contribute to the overall well-being of our communities. We call upon the regime in Harare to prioritize the allocation of resources towards combating cholera and improving public health systems.

Wishing you a safe and healthy holiday season.

Tags

Leave a Comment