Dynamos Legend David George Has Died

5 minutes ago Sun, 24 Dec 2023 13:02:01 GMT

Former Dynamos player and coach, David George, has died at the age of 71. George, who was affectionately known as “Broom Boy” during his playing days, reportedly died on Saturday at his home in Glen Norah, Harare after a long battle with an undisclosed illness. The news of his death has left the Zimbabwean football community in mourning.

George was a renowned player in the 1970s and played a significant role for local premiership giants Dynamos. He was part of the team that achieved great success, winning several cup tournaments including the league title, Nyore Nyore Charity Shield, BAT Rosebowl, Castle Cup, and Southern African Champions of Champions Cup in 1976. He played alongside well-known players such as Matthew Mwale, Shadreck Ngwenya, and Sunday Chidzambwa, among others.

After retiring as a player in 1983 due to an injury, George continued his involvement in football as a coach. He served as an assistant to Sunday Chidzambwa when Dynamos reached the finals of the 1998 Caf Champions League and also assisted David Mandigora in the same competition in 2007 when the team reached the semifinals.

Feedback