Beitbridge Municipality Offers Land For Police Bases

We are at the moment discussing with our stakeholders what contribution they can make towards this noble cause.

We should have proper bases complete with ablution facilities. We plan to have bases with at least five rooms and we appeal to willing community members to donate towards this cause.

It should be the concern of any local authority when its residents fall prey to crime and we have noted with concern several incidents of armed robberies in Kwalu suburb and other areas.

If we have bases there, it will have an impact on police presence and patrols.

Armed robbers have reportedly been terrorising residents of Kwalu suburb, also known as SDP.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) last week said resource constraints were hampering efforts to combat runaway crime.

Police blamed darkness for the high crime rate in Kwalu as the area is not connected to the electricity grid.

In October 2023, the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Kazembe Kazembe expressed concern over the lack of adequate resources for the ZRP.

Essential resources that were said to be in short supply include vehicles which are crucial for patrolling, responding to emergencies, and maintaining law and order, fuel, and proper equipment, communication devices, and protective gear which are vital for effective policing

