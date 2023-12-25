Kaitano Tembo Fired By South African Top-flight Club On Christmas Day

The Zimbabwean was appointed Richards Bay ahead of the 2023/24 season.

The club has named Vusimuzi Vilakazi as the head coach interim basis until further notice. Read a club statement:

Richards Bay Football Club would like to announce the release of the Head Coach Mr. Kaitano Tembo with immediate effect. The Club would like to thank the coach for his contribution during this season. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors. Senior Coach Mr. Vusi Vilakazi will take over the first team until further notice.

Before taking the reigns at Richards Bay, Tembo coached SuperSport United and Sekhukhune United.

His sacking comes a few days after another Zimbabwe coach, Taurai Mangwiro, was fired by a foreign club.

Mangwiro was recently fired by Botswana side Orapa United after a poor start to the 2023/2024 Batswana Premier League season.

