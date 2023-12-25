Passengers' Association Makes Plea For Price Controls As Buses Hike Fares For Christmas Travel

Investigations by NewsDay established that both long-distance buses and local commuter omnibuses have hiked fares with a Harare-Mutare trip which usually costs US$10 now at US$20.

Those travelling from Harare to Bulawayo were also affected, with their bus fares having been increased from US$15 to between US$20 and US$30.

The trend was also observed for major routes across the country as bus operators took advantage of an increase in the number of travellers.

A bus driver plying the Harare-Masvingo route Clifford Dhlakama defended the fare hikes. He told NewsDay:

Fuel prices have gone up again. We need to cover our costs; especially with the extra trips we’re running to meet the holiday demand. Maintenance costs are also high. Spare parts are expensive, and with more passengers crammed, the wear and tear is even worse.

However, PAZ president Tafadzwa Goliati said transport operators were taking advantage of desperate passengers who want to unite with families during holidays. Said Goliati:

These claims of increased costs are often exaggerated. Operators take advantage of the festive season rush to maximise profits at the expense of ordinary Zimbabweans who just want to be with their families. Commuters are not ATMs [Automated Teller Machines]. They shouldn’t be penalised for wanting to travel during the holidays.

Bus fare hikes during holidays in Zimbabwe, especially Christmas and New Year, are almost inevitable and expected.

This, however, does not necessarily result in reduced travel but makes it difficult for people to pay for recurring expenses in the new year as a huge chunk of their earnings is gobbled up by transport costs.

