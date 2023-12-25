Two Gold Panners Crushed To Death By Huge Boulder At Vubachikwe Mine
Two illegal gold miners died just after midnight on Saturday at Vubachikwe Mine in Gwanda when the shaft they were working in collapsed.
The mine has been closed for a year after a strike by mine workers over salaries.
Police have identified the deceased as Nqobile Phiri from Esigodini and Thamsanqa Moyo from Gwanda.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Matabeleland South Province, Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident to The Sunday News. She said:
Other two panners were doing illegal panning, Bhekimpilo Ndebele (32) and Alex Mvendele (40) who heard the sound of people screaming for help inside a shaft.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
One of them was also trapped but survived and was referred to Gwanda Provincial Hospital for treatment.
The bodies of the two miners were retrieved at 7 AM from the mine shaft and they are at Gwanda Provincial Hospital mortuary awaiting a post-modern.
An illegal gold miner who identified himself as Ntandoyenkosi Nyathi said he was also working in the shaft with the deceased when a big rock fell and the shaft collapsed. He said:
I saw a big rock falling from above and it hit the two guys who were carrying the ore. A lot of people who were in the shaft ran away. One of the deceased told me that he was dying and I should help him.
I then told him that the stone was too heavy and I could not lift it by myself. I went to look for help and when I came back he was already dead.
Insp Mangena urged members of the public to desist from illegal gold mining saying they risk their lives.
Gold panning has become a common practice in Zimbabwe due to prevailing economic hardships, with children as young as 10 years old taking part in the illegal activities.
Gold panning provides a lifeline for some during difficult times, but the practice can have detrimental effects on the environment, including soil erosion and water pollution.
More: Pindula News