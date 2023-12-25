Zim To Engage SA Over Beitbridge Border Traffic Jam - Minister Rwodzi

4 minutes ago Mon, 25 Dec 2023 04:47:26 GMT

Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister, Barbara Rwodzi, said that Zimbabwe will engage South Africa to speed up the processing of travellers between the two countries during peak periods.

This comes after thousands of travellers were forced to wait for their buses on the Zimbabwean side of the Beitbridge Border Post because they were caught up in traffic jams on the South African side in the past few days.

Speaking on Sunday during a visit to Beitdridge town, Rwodzi said there is a need for the two countries to engage each other during peak periods to ensure there is seamless travel for visitors on both sides of the border. NewsDay quoted Rwodzi as saying:

Feedback