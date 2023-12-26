Former ZANU PF MP, Killer Zivhu, Survives Horror Car Crash

The outspoken former lawmaker, who is the current president of the Zimbabwe Cross Border Traders Association (ZCBTA), dismissed rumours that the accident was an attempted assassination. He wrote:

Please guys don't spread lies, I had an accident just like any other accident. I want to thank, Plumtree police for a quick response, special thanks to UBH staff for a friendly approach, ndoda kutenda vana ve Zimbabwe neminamato yenyu, panga pakaipa, this wasn't a drama.

Earlier on 25 December, Zivhu said “Just had an accident now, along Plumtree Road, if I don’t make it goodbye guys.”

On 24 December, Zimbabwe slammed lawyers, saying they were responsible for the challenges Zimbabweans are currently facing. He wrote:

Zimbabwean lawyers are in the same category as wolves, snakes, pigs, and hyenas, we are in all these problems because of these lawyers.

Zivhu, who was elected Chivi South MP in 2018 on a ZANU PF ticket, was fired from the party after he urged first lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and Sithokozile Chamisa, the wife of the then MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa, to use their influence to nudge their spouses to come to the negotiating table for the sake of the country’s progress.

See the pictures of Zivhu’s damaged car below:

