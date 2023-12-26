Govt Mulls Border Gezi Youth Militia Revival

At the moment I can’t pre-empty that. Deliberations are still ongoing. So I can’t give you breaking news on my own. However, I inform you that we intend to bring back the National Youth Service and are still at the consultation stage. Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee travelled countrywide in the last session of Parliament and got feedback from that. There was also feedback to the Youth Minister in Cabinet. … we want to have a volunteer component to enable these young people to receive training and empowerment as well as lessons about our culture and identity as well as volunteering for the betterment of the country.

The youth service was established in 2001 and closed after six years due to funding shortages.

A decade later, the Minister of Youth and nephew of Robert Mugabe, Patrick Zhuwao, reintroduced the programme.

However, within a few months, Zhuwao fled into exile following the military coup that ended his uncle’s presidency in November 2017.

In 2021, the cabinet approved a proposal to introduce a National Youth Training Programme.

Critics say as early as 2003, NYS trainees were exposed to murder, torture and rape as both victims and perpetrators.

