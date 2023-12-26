Mwonzora Demands Equitable Food Aid Distribution From Govt As Hunger Looms

In a Christmas message to Zimbabweans, seen by NewZimbabwe.com, Mwonzora also implored the central Government and local authorities to improve service delivery for citizens. He said:

We end the year with many Zimbabweans at the receiving end of poor service delivery both at the central and local government levels. Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v As a result, some of our urban centres have been affected by cholera. Added to the manmade problems affecting our people is the impending drought caused by the El Nino phenomenon. As we approach the new year, we demand that the government ensures equitable distribution of food aid and other interventions to mitigate the effects of drought.

Mwonzora demanded that education, from ECD up to Form 4, and essential healthcare, including maternity care, should be free. He said:

We call for the elimination of school fees for learners from grade one to form four. Essential healthcare, including maternity care, must be provided free of charge, especially for the poor. The government should stimulate employment by implementing policies that attract both local and foreign investment, particularly in the manufacturing, mining, and agricultural sectors.

Mwonzora also urged the government to uphold the Constitution of Zimbabwe and refrain from “unwarranted amendments”.

This is despite the fact that in 2021, Mwonzora’s MDC voted with ZANU PF in the Senate to pass Constitution Amendment Number 1, which changed the way senior judges are appointed.

The amendment scrapped public interviews for the Chief Justice, Deputy Chief Justice and the Judge President with the President making the appointments in consultation with the Judicial Service Commission.

The MDC also helped ZANU PF pass Constitution Amendment Number 2 which removed the clause on running mates and pushed the retirement age for judges from 70 to 75.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment