Parliament To Institute Structural Reforms In 2024 - Mudenda

The Patterson system grades jobs based on the level and complexity of decisions made by each job. The decision bands range from A to F, with F being the highest decision band.

Mudenda also said Parliament’s ICT department will be restructured so that it embraces artificial intelligence (AI). He said:

The restructuring means that our ICT department will have to move a scale up and embrace artificial intelligence (AI). We are now in the era of industrial revolution anchored on information, and communication technology that is now going to be guided by AI so it will mean that every department will have to be ICT compliant, every department will have to be AI compliant. The beauty of AI is that you don’t have to rely on research, you just touch the screen and it will give you all the data that you require. The biggest problem will be how to synthesise the data which is relevant to what you are looking for, so every department will be enjoying the fruits of ICT and AI.

Mudenda said that some Parliament staff would be sent to Dubai to study at the Zayed University of AI.

He also said that from 2024, Parliament will introduce an education fund so that those who want to further their education are facilitated through that fund.

