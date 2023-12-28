EPL Matchday 19 Results, Matchday 20 Fixtures, Nakamba Update

Current Standings:

1. Liverpool (19) – 42 points

2. Arsenal (18) – 40 points

3. Aston Villa (19) – 39 points

4. Man City (18) – 37 points

5. Tottenham (18) – 36 points

6. Man United (19) – 31 points

7. West Ham (18) – 30 points

8. Newcastle (19) – 29 points

9. Brighton (18) – 27 points

10. Chelsea (19) – 25 points

11. Wolves (19) – 25 points

12. Bournemouth (18) – 25 points

13. Fulham (19) – 21 points

14. Brentford (18) – 19 points

15. Crystal Palace (19) – 18 points

16. Nottm Forest (19) – 17 points

17. Everton (19) – 16 points

18. Luton Town (18) – 15 points

19. Burnley (19) – 11 points

20. Sheffield United (19) – 9 points

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Matchday 20 Fixtures:

Luton Town vs Chelsea

Crystal Palace vs Brentford

Man City vs Sheffield United

Aston Villa vs Burnley

Wolves vs Everton

Nottm Forest vs Man United

Fulham vs Arsenal

Tottenham vs Bournemouth

Liverpool vs Newcastle

West Ham vs Brighton

Meanwhile, Warriors captain, Marvelous Nakamba, missed Luton Town’s recent 3-2 victory against Sheffield United due to a knee injury. This marked his third consecutive missed match for Luton, including their wins against Newcastle United and Sheffield United in the English Premier League.

Nakamba joined Luton Town permanently from Aston Villa in July after a successful loan spell in the previous season. He played a key role in helping Luton gain promotion to the Premier League through the Championship play-offs. In the current season, Nakamba has started in 13 out of 18 games, completing the full duration in 10 of them and being substituted in three. He has won nine fouls, committed 24 fouls, and received five yellow cards, resulting in a one-match suspension.

Due to his suspension, Nakamba was supposed to miss the match against Bournemouth. However, the game was abandoned, and the suspension carried over to the next match against Newcastle United. Unfortunately, Nakamba’s return to the team was further delayed by his knee injury, and his availability for the upcoming game against Chelsea on Saturday will be assessed.

Tags

Leave a Comment