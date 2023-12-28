EPL Matchday 19 Results, Matchday 20 Fixtures, Nakamba Update
The English Premier League (EPL) returned to action on Boxing Day for matchday 19 after a traditional break on Christmas. There were surprising wins for Manchester United and Chelsea, two teams with a great history in the league but have not been performing well recently.
Here are the results of Matchday 19:
Newcastle 1 – 3 Nottm Forest
Sheffield United 2 – 3 Luton Town
Bournemouth 3 – 0 Fulham
Burnley 0 – 2 Liverpool
Man United 3 – 2 Aston Villa
Chelsea 2 – 1 Crystal Palace
Brentford 1 – 4 Wolves
Everton 1 – 3 Man City
Current Standings:
1. Liverpool (19) – 42 points
2. Arsenal (18) – 40 points
3. Aston Villa (19) – 39 points
4. Man City (18) – 37 points
5. Tottenham (18) – 36 points
6. Man United (19) – 31 points
7. West Ham (18) – 30 points
8. Newcastle (19) – 29 points
9. Brighton (18) – 27 points
10. Chelsea (19) – 25 points
11. Wolves (19) – 25 points
12. Bournemouth (18) – 25 points
13. Fulham (19) – 21 points
14. Brentford (18) – 19 points
15. Crystal Palace (19) – 18 points
16. Nottm Forest (19) – 17 points
17. Everton (19) – 16 points
18. Luton Town (18) – 15 points
19. Burnley (19) – 11 points
20. Sheffield United (19) – 9 points
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
Matchday 20 Fixtures:
Luton Town vs Chelsea
Crystal Palace vs Brentford
Man City vs Sheffield United
Aston Villa vs Burnley
Wolves vs Everton
Nottm Forest vs Man United
Fulham vs Arsenal
Tottenham vs Bournemouth
Liverpool vs Newcastle
West Ham vs Brighton
Meanwhile, Warriors captain, Marvelous Nakamba, missed Luton Town’s recent 3-2 victory against Sheffield United due to a knee injury. This marked his third consecutive missed match for Luton, including their wins against Newcastle United and Sheffield United in the English Premier League.
Nakamba joined Luton Town permanently from Aston Villa in July after a successful loan spell in the previous season. He played a key role in helping Luton gain promotion to the Premier League through the Championship play-offs. In the current season, Nakamba has started in 13 out of 18 games, completing the full duration in 10 of them and being substituted in three. He has won nine fouls, committed 24 fouls, and received five yellow cards, resulting in a one-match suspension.
Due to his suspension, Nakamba was supposed to miss the match against Bournemouth. However, the game was abandoned, and the suspension carried over to the next match against Newcastle United. Unfortunately, Nakamba’s return to the team was further delayed by his knee injury, and his availability for the upcoming game against Chelsea on Saturday will be assessed.