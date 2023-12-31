Civil Servants Want Govt To Reverse Decision To Tax COVID-19 Allowance
Unions representing civil servants have said they will engage in salary talks with the Government to persuade the latter to reverse the decision to tax the US$300 COVID-19 allowance that was converted into a salary.
Speaking to State media, Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU) president, Cecilia Alexander, said taxing civil servants’ salaries will reduce their disposable income. She said:
As civil servants, we commend the Government for converting the US$300 COVID-19 allowance into salary.Feedback
We are, however, going to negotiate for the salary to come as it used to without being taxed to increase our disposable income.
Alexander added that the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC), which brings together the Government and workers, is set to convene in the first week of next month and civil servants intend to raise the issue at the meeting.
She said they had scheduled the meeting this year but it could not happen due to other commitments.
In the 2024 National Budget announced in November, the Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Mthuli Ncube said the US$300 COVID-19 allowances paid to civil servants will be converted into a salary beginning January 2024.
The allowances will be taxable, lowering civil servants’ disposable income.
