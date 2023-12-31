Murder And Suicide: Girlfriend Killer, Murder Victim Buried

Chronicle reported that hundreds of people, who included businesspeople, politicians, friends and family gathered at Mandlenkosi’s grave, which was some distance from that of his mistress, whose burial was attended by few friends and family.

Mandlenkosi’s friend, who preferred anonymity, alleged that the late businessman had two wives and had left behind five children. He added:

What we are failing to grasp is why he would kill a sidepiece, a slay queen to be precise and then commit suicide when he has two beautiful women and lovely children. He wasn’t in his right mind when he did this. This is not the Mandla we know. But since all has been said and done we hope for the best for his family and business.

Umguza district’s Ward 16 Councillor Obert Anos Mangwana said he owed his victory in the August 2023 general elections to Mandlenkosi. Said Mangwana:

We were supposed to donate stationery and uniforms to the children for the beginning of the 2024 schooling year. Now I don’t even know how I am going to explain this to them. He was not just a friend, he was a young brother and a business-minded young man. He was also in charge of my campaign for being councillor of my ward and I owe it all to him.

Mandlenkosi also sponsored a social soccer team and was in the process of building a police base in his district.

It is alleged that on the day of the incident just before committing suicide, Mandlenkosi sent a voice note to his family and friends notifying them of what he had done and intended to do.

In the voice note, he said he had fallen in love with Precious and had spent a lot of money on her.

Mandlenkosi allegedly said he had intended to use her and drop her but instead fell in love with her and that things became sour after a friend of Precious identified as Anele interfered in the relationship.

After killing Precious, Mandlenkosi reportedly tried to flee to South Africa using his white Mercedes Benz but then decided to end his life along the way.

He allegedly crashed his vehicle onto a bus along Bulawayo-Gwanda Road near Kensington shops where seven passengers sustained minor injuries and were treated and discharged.

More: Pindula News

