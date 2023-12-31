Zimbabwe Imports 426 000 Vaccines For Anthrax Hotspots

Spargo urged farmers to report cases of anthrax, adding that the majority of people who contracted the disease are consuming the infected meat. He said:

Anthrax cases are found in the country but we have acquired vaccines from Botswana to curb the spread of the disease. We are carrying out awareness campaigns with the Ministry of Health and Child Care to ensure that people are well protected from the disease. The major challenge we face is that farmers do not want to lose their animals so instead of burning down the animals they slaughter them. As a result, we end up having people affected by anthrax.

Zimbabwe requires 1.2 million vaccines annually to curb the disease.

Spargo said local production of anthrax will also be considered shortly.

He warned people against eating meat from animals that die from suspected cases, adding such animals should be disposed of safely by the members of the Veterinary Services.

Anthrax is an infectious disease that affects both animals and humans and can be transmitted to humans through contact with infected animals or animal products, such as wool, hides, or meat from infected animals.

It can also be contracted by inhaling spores of the bacterium or through contact with contaminated soil.

The symptoms of anthrax can vary depending on the route of exposure, but they commonly include fever, fatigue, body aches, and potentially severe respiratory distress or skin lesions. If left untreated, anthrax can be fatal.

To prevent anthrax measures such as animal vaccination, proper handling and disposal of animal products, and practising good personal hygiene are important.

More: Pindula News

