Zimbabwe Police Ban Firecrackers On New Year’s Eve

He warned that police will arrest anyone who is found selling, buying or lighting fireworks and urged the public to refrain from this practice. The Chronicle quoted Asst Comm Nyathi as saying:

Firecrackers cause confusion, anxiety and fear in animals, causing many to run away from their homes into the streets, which is dangerous to members of the public as they can get injured due to bites and accidents. Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v Firecrackers can injure or even kill a person. In the past, there have been reports of people who have faced health and other dangers caused by firecrackers.

Ass Comm Nyathi urged members of the public to cooperate with the police and other security agencies by reporting any suspicious activities or criminal acts.

The Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has also supported the ban on fireworks, saying they cause trauma and harm to animals and urged the public to be responsible.

Police, however, may find it difficult to effect the ban countrywide as traders may have stocked firecrackers ahead of the festive season.

Moreover, the practice is considered by many to be an indispensable part of celebrating the New Year and, therefore, may require a mindset shift for the practice to be eradicated.

