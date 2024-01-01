Barbara Rwodzi Wreaks Havoc At Zimbabwe Tourism Authority

The board and CEO are meant to serve the authority and not subject to the whims of the minister. The minister is behaving like a bull in a China shop. Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v She has bullied the CEO into resignation and has pummelled the board to vacate office. The board’s term was due to expire on January 31, 2024, but someone was so impatient. What’s the rush?

Several senior ZTA officials were also at risk of being sacked as Rwodzi is allegedly keen on seconding her cronies to the organisation.

The ZTA is a corporate statutory body created under the Tourism Act and as a state enterprise is fully subject to comply with the Public Enterprises Corporate Governance Act.

In terms of the Public Enterprises Corporate Governance Act, the minister appoints the board drawn from, and approved by the Corporate Governance Unit.

The board in turn appoints the chief executive officer.

The role of the minister is policy, while operations are the preserve of the authority.

When contacted for comment by The Standard, Rwodzi said she was about to join a meeting.

She later referred the publication to the state media saying she had done an interview with them about ZTA.

Rwodzi is the Member of Parliament for Chirumanzi South constituency (ZANU PF).

In the run-up to the August 2023 general elections, she allegedly threatened a police officer, an Assistant Inspector, who was investigating a ZANU PF supporter arrested for removing opposition Citizens Coalition for Change campaign posters.

The Assistant Inspector, only identified as Matsa, was stationed at Charandura Police Station in Rwodzi’s constituency.

