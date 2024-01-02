Agent Plays Down Kalisto Pasuwa Links To Kaizer Chiefs

Mahachi was recently quoted by the online publication southafrican.com as having said that Kaizer Chiefs have not made any formal approach for Pasuwa. He said:

I haven't heard anything official in that regard. There is nothing to talk about any other team that wants him. From my end, I have nothing official from Chiefs.

Pasuwa’s Malawian representative Felix Ngamanya Sapao, conceded that another South African club, Richards Bay, has expressed interest in the former Warriors coach. He said:

I am not sure about Chiefs, what I know is that there were enquiries from Richards Bay and another top Ugandan club. But then Pasuwa has a contract that runs until 31st December 2024. He gets good pay at Bullets which has an automatic 10 percent increase every year. So, perhaps let us wait and see.

Richards Bay recently sacked another Zimbabwean coach, Kaitano Tembo, after a poor run at the club which saw him winning only four matches out of eighteen.

Meanwhile, FCB Nyasa Bullets chief administration officer Albert Chigoga insisted Pasuwa is going nowhere and “is already planning for the 2024 season.”

Pasuwa is on course to win an unprecedented quadruple in Malawi. So far, Bullets have a treble.

They defended the TNM Super League for the fifth consecutive time, won the FHD Bank Cup and were crowned inaugural champions of the newly-introduced Castel Challenge Cup at the weekend.

They are chasing a quadruple as they face Malawi Defence Force (MDF) outfit Mafco in the Airtel Top 8 final.

