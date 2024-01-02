Freeman Set Free "Pending Further Inquiries" - ZRP
Musician Freeman has been released by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) after he was picked early on Tuesday for questioning by Harare CID Homicide section.
Freeman, whose real name is Energy Chizanga, was questioned by the Police in connection with an alleged crime which took place on 25 November 2023.
Police have charged him with “Conspiracy to Commit Robbery”. He denied the charge although he admitted he was once a close friend to one of the suspects who was shot dead by police in November last year.
In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, Police said Chizanga has been released pending further inquiries. Police said:
Reference is made to ZRP’s previous post on the arrest of musician Energy Chizanga (34) aka “Freeman”. The ZRP reports that Freeman has been released pending further inquiries. More information will be released as the investigations unfold.
Police claim the musician “conspired with the late Godfrey Machingura and one Paul Ernest Mzenge Zhou to commit an armed robbery against Paul Chimbodza of house number 51 Dunkled Road Mt Pleasant, Harare where it is further alleged that he supplied information in relation to the residential address of the victim Paul Chimbodza”.
In his warned and cautioned statement circulated on social media, Freeman, who is one of the most established Zimdancehall artists, denied any links with the said suspects.
He said those spreading the allegations were trying to destroy his reputation and career.
