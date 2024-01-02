Freeman Set Free "Pending Further Inquiries" - ZRP

4 minutes ago Tue, 02 Jan 2024 19:40:01 GMT

Musician Freeman has been released by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) after he was picked early on Tuesday for questioning by Harare CID Homicide section.

Freeman, whose real name is Energy Chizanga, was questioned by the Police in connection with an alleged crime which took place on 25 November 2023.

Police have charged him with “Conspiracy to Commit Robbery”. He denied the charge although he admitted he was once a close friend to one of the suspects who was shot dead by police in November last year.

