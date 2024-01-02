"Hypocritical And Abominable", Bishop Magaya Castigates Zimbabwean Clerics Over National Thanksgiving Service

However, Bishop Magaya criticised the religious leaders for attending the event yet they failed to speak out against the alleged abduction of political activists linked to opposition parties and injustices committed by those in power.

Posting on X, Bishop Magaya said God “hates” such gatherings because they are designed to hero-worship politicians are who behind the oppression of the people. He said:

It is hypocrisy as it is an abomination for Church leaders to gather in Bulawayo for thanksgiving under the faith of the nation at a time when abductions, murders with impunity, and all forms of injustices are rife and fail to issue prophetic indictment. As far as God is concerned, He disdains, detests and hates such gatherings designed to shower praises to a politician at whose behest the aforesaid injustices are committed, thereby strengthening the hands of the eve (Jer 23:14). Any assembling, offerings and worshipping that do not have at their centre condemnation of injustices are not worth their salt. The Thanksgiving meeting is thus a nullity before God. Let justice flow like a never-ending stream. (Amos 5:24).

In June 2022, Bishop Magaya was arrested by the police while he was in the middle of leading prayers for the country’s peace and prosperity.

He was seized from his Rotten Row church premises by armed anti-riot officers, who arrested 36 more people in attendance.

