Vet Department Urges Farmers To Intensify Cattle Dipping

The rains are now upon us. Most parts of the country are receiving good rains to support cropping and pastures. The good rains, however, bring with them an increased activity of ticks and resulting tick-borne diseases such as the notorious January disease. Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v In the past, the country has lost thousands of cattle due to January disease and other tick-borne diseases. Cattle dipping remains the single most effective control measure against all ticks and tick-borne diseases. By operation of the law, anyone who does not dip their cattle, or whose cattle are tick-infested, can be prosecuted.

DVS also advised farmers to inspect cattle for ticks two to three days after dipping especially inside the ears, under the tail, on the udder and the tail brush.

Farmers were also advised to apply tick grease on these tick-feeding sites between dipping sessions.

Speaking to The Herald, the Acting Deputy Director of Veterinary Field Services Reverend Spargo said:

Dipping is a critical measure in eliminating tick-borne diseases. The rainy season has always been associated with increased tick activity and an upsurge of tick-borne disease. This has been a problem resulting in almost 500 000 cattle succumbing to the disease since 2017. We encourage farmers to dip cattle regularly.

He added that farmers must get permits when moving livestock from one place to another.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment