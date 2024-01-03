DStv's SuperSport Won't Be Broadcasting The 2024 AFCON Tournament

Multichoice Africa remains committed to ensuring football fans across Africa continue to enjoy unrivalled access to entertainment and football games available on DStv and GOlv platforms including, the Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Zambian Super League and many more of football’s most prestigious competitions.

AFCON is set to start on the 14th of January 2024 with giants Ivory Coast locking horns with Guinea-Bissau. Here are some of the fixtures:

– Ivory Coast vs. Guinea-Bissau (Sun, 14 Jan, 16:00)

– Nigeria vs. Equatorial Guinea (Sun, 14 Jan, 19:00)

– Egypt vs. Mozambique (Sun, 14 Jan, 22:00)

– Ghana vs. Cape Verde (Mon, 15 Jan, 16:00)

– Senegal vs. Gambia (Mon, 15 Jan, 19:00)

– Cameroon vs. Guinea (Mon, 15 Jan, 22:00)

– Algeria vs. Angola (Tue, 16 Jan, 16:00)

– Burkina Faso vs. Mauritania (Tue, 16 Jan, 19:00)

– Tunisia vs. Namibia (Tue, 16 Jan, 22:00)

– Mali vs. South Africa (Wed, 17 Jan, 19:00)

– Morocco vs. Tanzania (Wed, 17 Jan, 22:00)

– DR Congo vs. Zambia (Group stage · Matchday 2 of 3, 18 Jan, 16:00)

– Equatorial Guinea vs. Guinea-Bissau (18 Jan, 19:00)

– Ivory Coast vs. Nigeria (18 Jan, 22:00)

– Egypt vs. Ghana (19 Jan, 16:00)

– Cape Verde vs. Mozambique (19 Jan, 19:00)

– Senegal vs. Cameroon (19 Jan, 22:00)

– Guinea vs. Gambia (20 Jan, 16:00)

– Algeria vs. Burkina Faso (20 Jan, 19:00)

– Mauritania vs. Angola (20 Jan, 22:00)

– Tunisia vs. Mali (21 Jan, 16:00)

– Morocco vs. DR Congo (21 Jan, 19:00)

– Zambia vs. Tanzania (21 Jan, 22:00)

– South Africa vs. Namibia (21 Jan, 22:00)

– Guinea-Bissau vs. Nigeria (Group stage · Matchday 3 of 3, 22 Jan, 19:00)

– Equatorial Guinea vs. Ivory Coast (22 Jan, 19:00)

– Mozambique vs. Ghana (22 Jan, 22:00)

– Cape Verde vs. Egypt (22 Jan, 22:00)

– Gambia vs. Cameroon (23 Jan, 19:00)

– Guinea vs. Senegal (23 Jan, 19:00)

– Mauritania vs. Algeria (23 Jan, 22:00)

– Angola vs. Burkina Faso (23 Jan, 22:00)

– Namibia vs. Mali (24 Jan, 19:00)

– South Africa vs. Tunisia (24 Jan, 19:00)

– Zambia vs. Morocco (24 Jan, 22:00)

– Tanzania vs. DR Congo (24 Jan, 22:00)

Zimbabwe will not be participating in the tournament because they missed the qualifiers. This happened because Zimbabwe was serving a suspension imposed by FIFA. As a result, they were unable to compete and secure a spot in the tournament.

