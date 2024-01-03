DStv's SuperSport Won't Be Broadcasting The 2024 AFCON Tournament
Multichoice, the company that owns Digital Satellite Television (DStv), has announced that they will not be broadcasting the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament on their sports channel, SuperSport. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the company explained that they have not secured the rights to broadcast the tournament. However, they assured football fans that the AFCON 2023 games will be available through partner broadcast stations on Free-to-Air (FTA) channels. Said the company:
SuperSport Channel will not broadcast the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 scheduled for January 13th – February 11th, 2024, because the channel has not secured the rights to broadcast the tournament.
However, AFCON 2023 games will be available through our partner broadcast stations on Free to Air (FTA) channels.Feedback
Multichoice Africa remains committed to ensuring football fans across Africa continue to enjoy unrivalled access to entertainment and football games available on DStv and GOlv platforms including, the Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Zambian Super League and many more of football’s most prestigious competitions.
AFCON is set to start on the 14th of January 2024 with giants Ivory Coast locking horns with Guinea-Bissau. Here are some of the fixtures:
– Ivory Coast vs. Guinea-Bissau (Sun, 14 Jan, 16:00)
– Nigeria vs. Equatorial Guinea (Sun, 14 Jan, 19:00)
– Egypt vs. Mozambique (Sun, 14 Jan, 22:00)
– Ghana vs. Cape Verde (Mon, 15 Jan, 16:00)
– Senegal vs. Gambia (Mon, 15 Jan, 19:00)
– Cameroon vs. Guinea (Mon, 15 Jan, 22:00)
– Algeria vs. Angola (Tue, 16 Jan, 16:00)
– Burkina Faso vs. Mauritania (Tue, 16 Jan, 19:00)
– Tunisia vs. Namibia (Tue, 16 Jan, 22:00)
– Mali vs. South Africa (Wed, 17 Jan, 19:00)
– Morocco vs. Tanzania (Wed, 17 Jan, 22:00)
– DR Congo vs. Zambia (Group stage · Matchday 2 of 3, 18 Jan, 16:00)
– Equatorial Guinea vs. Guinea-Bissau (18 Jan, 19:00)
– Ivory Coast vs. Nigeria (18 Jan, 22:00)
– Egypt vs. Ghana (19 Jan, 16:00)
– Cape Verde vs. Mozambique (19 Jan, 19:00)
– Senegal vs. Cameroon (19 Jan, 22:00)
– Guinea vs. Gambia (20 Jan, 16:00)
– Algeria vs. Burkina Faso (20 Jan, 19:00)
– Mauritania vs. Angola (20 Jan, 22:00)
– Tunisia vs. Mali (21 Jan, 16:00)
– Morocco vs. DR Congo (21 Jan, 19:00)
– Zambia vs. Tanzania (21 Jan, 22:00)
– South Africa vs. Namibia (21 Jan, 22:00)
– Guinea-Bissau vs. Nigeria (Group stage · Matchday 3 of 3, 22 Jan, 19:00)
– Equatorial Guinea vs. Ivory Coast (22 Jan, 19:00)
– Mozambique vs. Ghana (22 Jan, 22:00)
– Cape Verde vs. Egypt (22 Jan, 22:00)
– Gambia vs. Cameroon (23 Jan, 19:00)
– Guinea vs. Senegal (23 Jan, 19:00)
– Mauritania vs. Algeria (23 Jan, 22:00)
– Angola vs. Burkina Faso (23 Jan, 22:00)
– Namibia vs. Mali (24 Jan, 19:00)
– South Africa vs. Tunisia (24 Jan, 19:00)
– Zambia vs. Morocco (24 Jan, 22:00)
– Tanzania vs. DR Congo (24 Jan, 22:00)
Zimbabwe will not be participating in the tournament because they missed the qualifiers. This happened because Zimbabwe was serving a suspension imposed by FIFA. As a result, they were unable to compete and secure a spot in the tournament.
