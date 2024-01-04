Mines Minister Statement On Accident At Scott Sakupwanya's Redwing Mine

4 minutes ago Thu, 04 Jan 2024 18:03:36 GMT

The Minister of Mines and Mining Development, Zhemu Soda has issued a statement detailing the accident that occurred at the Redwing Gold Mine owned by ZANU PF’s Mabvuku-Tafara MP Scott Sakupwanya. Earlier reports indicated that 15 people were feared dead after a mineshaft at the mine operated by Sakupwanya’s Betterbrabds company had collapsed. Said the minister:

STATEMENT ON ACCIDENT AT REDWING MINE, PENHALONGA, MANICALAND The accident happened between 0500-0600am today Thursday 04 January 2024.

11 people are suspected to be trapped underground about 20 metres below surface.

Cause of the collapse of the mine shaft is suspected to be an earth tremor whose source is yet to be ascertained.

The miners are suspected to have entered the mine through different shafts.

The Rescue team of Metallon Gold at Redwing Mine together with Inspectors from our Provincial Office went underground around 0900am attempting to rescue and had to retreat after noticing the ground still carving in.

The team tried again around 1200hrs and noticed that the ground had collapsed more.

Metallon as a company has indicated that it has sufficient capacity to carry out the rescue mission.

More cracks developed on surface and subsidence was noticed on surface around the mine.

The ground is still curving in. It appears like the miners had mined out support pillars.

I have established that Metallon Gold Redwing has been tributing mining areas at Redwing even to individuals. The shaft that collapsed was under some individuals and the people trapped were workers of the tribute. Management of tributed areas falls under the Principal owner, Metallon Gold in this case. Therefore, The Rescue team from Metallon has been leading in the rescue effort supported by Ministry of Mines and other stakeholders including ZRP and Civil Protection.

Of concern is the fact that the ground at this place is visibly cracking and subsiding and therefore is unsafe.

They will resume rescue activities tomorrow morning.

We maintain strong hope that these efforts will bear fruit. Hon Z. Soda (MP)

Minister of Mines and Mining Development

04 January 2024

Feedback