Olympique Lyonnais (Lyon) Loan Tino Kadewere To Nantes

A statement on Nantes’ official website reads:

FC Nantes and Olympique Lyonnais have reached an agreement for the loan – with option to purchase – of Tino Kadewere (27 years old), until the end of the 2023-2024 season. Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Kadewere said after signing the loan deal, as cited on the website:

I am proud and really happy to be here, in Nantes. It’s a new year, a new challenge and we are going to attack with great ambitions. The idea is to give everything to help the team. I would like to thank the Club for the trust placed in it. I know the Stade de La Beaujoire well, a place that I really like (smile). There is a superb atmosphere and I am impatient to play in front of the Nantes supporters.

Kadewere will now wear jersey number 15 while playing for Nantes. He initially had a good start in Ligue 1 when he joined Lyon from Le Havre and played alongside talented players like Memphis Depay. Unfortunately, he faced injuries that affected his performance and caused him to lose his form and confidence. Even his time at Mallorca couldn’t help him regain his form as he got injured again just before making his debut in La Liga. Now, he has returned to France but is still struggling to find his best form this season.

Tags

Leave a Comment