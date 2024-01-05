The Vatican Release Statement To Calm Bishops Opposed To Same-sex Marriages

7 minutes ago Fri, 05 Jan 2024 14:20:45 GMT

The Vatican has released a statement seeking to calm down Catholic bishops in some countries who are opposed to the approval of blessings for same-sex couples. In a statement issued by the Vatican’s doctrinal office on Thursday, it clarified that these blessings are not considered “heretical” or “blasphemous,” CBC reported. Read the five-paged statement in part:

Evidently, there is no room to distance ourselves doctrinally from this declaration or to consider it heretical, contrary to the Tradition of the Church or blasphemous.

The Vatican acknowledged that in certain countries, where individuals receiving such blessings may face violence, imprisonment, or even death, it may be unwise to perform them.

