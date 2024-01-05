The Vatican Release Statement To Calm Bishops Opposed To Same-sex Marriages
The Vatican has released a statement seeking to calm down Catholic bishops in some countries who are opposed to the approval of blessings for same-sex couples. In a statement issued by the Vatican’s doctrinal office on Thursday, it clarified that these blessings are not considered “heretical” or “blasphemous,” CBC reported. Read the five-paged statement in part:
Evidently, there is no room to distance ourselves doctrinally from this declaration or to consider it heretical, contrary to the Tradition of the Church or blasphemous.
The Vatican acknowledged that in certain countries, where individuals receiving such blessings may face violence, imprisonment, or even death, it may be unwise to perform them.
Bishops in several countries, particularly in Africa, expressed confusion and varying degrees of disagreement following the declaration, known as Fiducia Supplicans (Supplicating Trust), which was issued on December 18.
After the original declaration, several Catholic Bishops’ conferences released statements emphasising that the blessings did not constitute an official endorsement of gay sex or the sacrament of marriage for same-sex couples.
The Vatican’s doctrinal office reiterated these points in its recent statement, emphasising that blessings for same-sex couples should not be seen as endorsing their entire lifestyle or actions. The office encouraged a thorough and calm reading of the December 18 declaration to gain a better understanding.
