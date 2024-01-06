SABC Has Secured Rights To Broadcast AFCON Matches

For the Total Energies AFCON 2023, SABC Sport has put together a strong content schedule that will ensure that everyone has a front-row SABC action from the Ivory Coast Total Energies AFCON 2023. Over and above all the 52 matches being live only on the SABC TV channels, radio stations, and digital platforms, viewers will be treated to a daily Total Energies AFCON 2023 Preview and Total Energies AFCON 2023 Review shows that will showcase all the upcoming matches of the day, review all the latest updates, goals, and news from each day’s full matches. Each match will be delivered with a studio build-up and wrap comprising of the expert analysis from the leading on-air talent of SABC Sport.

In its promise of making all world-class events available to all South Africans with no barrier or cost to entry, the SABC will broadcast all the AFCON 2023 matches live on SABC 1, SABC 3, SABC Sport Channel and SABC radio stations, Radio 2000, RSG, Umhlobo Wenene FM, Ukhozi FM, Lesedi FM, Motsweding FM, Thobela FM, Phalaphala FM, Munghana Lonene FM, Ikwekwezi FM, Ligwalagwala FM and TRUFM in the language of choice to audiences. In addition, SABC Plus and sabcsport.com will offer free live streaming of all the 52 games, while also offering a free catch-up service for those that may have missed the live action. SABC Sport social pages on Facebook and X (formerly known as Twitter) will offer audiences live commentary of every single unmissable moment from every single one of the 52 live matches of AFCON 2023.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

The SABC’s Chief Operations Officer, Ian Plaatjes stated: “The SABC team is happy to have made all these great sports activities available to the South African public and would like to express its gratitude to the rights holders, New World Media, and all the relevant stakeholders who worked tirelessly to ensure the fruition of this process.”

The leadership of Dr Patrice Motsepe, the CAF President, has ushered a turn-around in the organization making the Africa Cup of Nations one of the most sought-after properties globally. SABC Sport joins several international broadcasters who will show the games. The SABC would also like to wish Bafana Bafana all the best for the competition in Ivory Coast.

Football lovers had lost hope of watching the event after DStv’s SuperSport announced that its channels won’t broadcast AFCON this time around.

Tags

Leave a Comment