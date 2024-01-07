Two Zimbabwean-linked Players In Liverpool And Arsenal Team Sheets For FA Cup Match

5 minutes ago Sun, 07 Jan 2024 18:47:46 GMT

Zimbabwean-linked footballers Nelson Reiss and Treymaurice Nyoni were involved in the highly anticipated FA Cup 3rd round clash between English Premier League giants Arsenal and Liverpool. Reiss, who has been embroiled in a debate regarding his international allegiance, started the match for Arsenal, while Nyoni was listed on the team sheet but did not make an appearance.

The match ended with a 2-0 victory for Liverpool, with goals scored by Jakub Kiwior (own goal) in the 80th minute and Luis Díaz in stoppage time at 90+5′.

Reiss, who started the game for Arsenal, was substituted in the 62nd minute, making way for Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli. Despite having an opportunity to score early in the match, Reiss’s scuffed shot was deflected wide of the far post.

