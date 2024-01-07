Two Zimbabwean-linked Players In Liverpool And Arsenal Team Sheets For FA Cup Match
Zimbabwean-linked footballers Nelson Reiss and Treymaurice Nyoni were involved in the highly anticipated FA Cup 3rd round clash between English Premier League giants Arsenal and Liverpool. Reiss, who has been embroiled in a debate regarding his international allegiance, started the match for Arsenal, while Nyoni was listed on the team sheet but did not make an appearance.
The match ended with a 2-0 victory for Liverpool, with goals scored by Jakub Kiwior (own goal) in the 80th minute and Luis Díaz in stoppage time at 90+5′.
Reiss, who started the game for Arsenal, was substituted in the 62nd minute, making way for Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli. Despite having an opportunity to score early in the match, Reiss’s scuffed shot was deflected wide of the far post.
Reiss, who had previously declined to play for the Zimbabwe national team in favour of representing England, began his football journey at Arsenal’s academy at the age of nine. Gradually working his way up the ranks, Reiss eventually earned a place in Arsenal’s first team. Despite speculations about a potential change in his national team allegiance, Reiss claimed in an interview on the Arsenal weekly show Colney Carpool in April 2023 that he does not possess any Zimbabwean roots. He claimed that he is, in fact, of Jamaican descent, with his mother hailing from the Caribbean nation.
On the other hand, Nyoni, an attacking midfielder, recently joined Liverpool from Leicester City in September 2023. Having spent ten years in Leicester’s academy, Nyoni showcased his talent and potential as a promising young player. Although he was listed on the team sheet for Liverpool in the FA Cup match against Arsenal, Nyoni did not feature in the game and remained on the bench, watching the action unfold from the sidelines.
