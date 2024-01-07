USA Has Grounded Boeing 737 Max 9 Aircraft After A Part of The Plane Broke Off Midair

In response to this incident, the FAA has mandated inspections for 171 planes to ensure their safety, Al Jazeera reported. United Airlines, which operates 79 Boeing 737 Max 9 planes, has already conducted the required inspections. The grounding of some aircraft is expected to result in approximately 60 flight cancellations for the affected airline.

Turkish Airlines has also taken proactive measures by recalling its five Boeing 737 Max 9 planes for checks. This incident has raised concerns globally, prompting the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to request that non-UK carriers confirm inspections have been conducted before operating in UK airspace.

The cause of the structural failure leading to the detachment of the aircraft part is currently unknown. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating to determine the root cause of the incident. The impacted area of the plane, located behind the wing and engines, appears to be an emergency exit door on certain aircraft models.

Boeing, the manufacturer of the Boeing 737 Max, has expressed its support for the FAA’s decision to ground the affected planes. The company is cooperating with the NTSB’s investigation to identify any potential issues and ensure passenger safety.

This incident represents another setback for the Boeing 737 Max, which was previously grounded globally for nearly two years between 2018 and 2020 following two fatal crashes.

