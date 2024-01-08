Man Of God? Or Predatory Cult Leader? BBC Investigation Into TB Joshua

7 minutes ago Mon, 08 Jan 2024 08:14:24 GMT

BBC Africa has released a documentary investigating the renowned televangelist TB Joshua, titled ‘Man of God? Or predatory cult leader?’ The documentary explores claims made by some individuals close to Joshua, suggesting that he was a fraud. In the first episode, two young women from Britain watch a video that portrays a Nigerian preacher who can supposedly heal the sick and cure diseases like cancer and AIDS. Intrigued, they decide to visit his church in Lagos and become his disciples. However, life as a disciple turns out to be different from their expectations.

The BBC Africa Eye investigations team, known for their award-winning work, delves into this shocking journey of manipulation and horrifying acts committed by one of the most influential religious figures of the 21st century. The documentary features firsthand testimonies and historical footage, as twelve survivors bravely speak out together for the first time, shedding light on their experiences within the religious cult led by Joshua. Watch here:

