Mnangagwa Appoints Rushwaya As Chairperson Of New ZBC Board
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed a new Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) board which will be chaired by Helliate Rushwaya.
Rushwaya was on the previous ZBC board and is the only former board member who has been retained.
Acting Permanent Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Jonathan Gandari announced the appointment of the new ZBC board via a statement issued on Wednesday, 10 January.
Other members of the new ZBC board are Advocate Lewis Uriri, Chipo Nheta, Precious Charandura, Charles Munganasa, Henry Mukono and Naneti Silikuni.
The appointment of the new ZBC board comes after the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Jenfan Muswere fired the Josaya Tai-led board over several key performance, oversight and corporate governance issues at ZBC, as well as the tribally divisive remarks by the two female ZTV presenters.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
The sacked ZBC board, chaired by Tai, included Thomas Bvuma, Tsitsi Dangarembizi, Helliate Rushwaya, Dorothy Mabika, Devnanda Popatla, Reverend Thompson Dube and Brian Mutangandebvu.
In 2023, Mnangagwa appointed Martin Rushwaya as the new Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet. He took over from Misheck Sibanda who retired.
More: Pindula News