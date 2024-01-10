Mnangagwa Appoints Rushwaya As Chairperson Of New ZBC Board

5 minutes ago Wed, 10 Jan 2024 18:12:15 GMT

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed a new Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) board which will be chaired by Helliate Rushwaya.

Rushwaya was on the previous ZBC board and is the only former board member who has been retained.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Jonathan Gandari announced the appointment of the new ZBC board via a statement issued on Wednesday, 10 January.

Feedback