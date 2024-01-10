Strive Masiyiwa's Daughter, Tanya Ties The Knot With Lethabo Molobi, A South African

The lovers exchanged vows and kissed passionately as guests cheered and ululated.

The guests then proceeded to the reception where they were entertained with fun dance moves.

Tanya and Lethabo reportedly met at the University of Cape Town, where they studied Social Sciences. They dated for over two years before getting engaged in October 2023.

Lethabo is a biokineticist, a founder of The Medics, a board member of the Biokinetics Association of South Africa, and a former professional basketball player.

Tanya is a humanitarian and social entrepreneur, and the founder and executive director of Emerging Leaders Foundation, a non-profit organisation that provides leadership training and mentorship to young Africans.

