ZBC Apologises Over Tribal Remarks, Vows To Take Disciplinary Against Presenters
The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has apologised to the nation and vowed to take disciplinary action against its presenters who made tribal remarks on air.
Last Wednesday on Good Morning Zimbabwe, presenters, Farai Juliet Magada and Victoria Manase claimed that the 19th century Ndebele King Lobengula Khumalo sold the country’s mineral resources to colonialists for sugar and that colonialism was justified to some extent.
In a statement, ZBC Acting Permanent Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Jonathan Gandari said the remarks made by the presenters do not represent the views of the public broadcaster. Read part of the statement:
The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) extends its apologies to the people of Zimbabwe, and its audiences regarding the inappropriate remarks made by the presenters of Good Morning Zimbabwe on Wednesday, 3rd January 2024.
The National Broadcaster places it on record that the said remarks do not represent the views of the ZBC.
ZBC holds great respect for all the people of Zimbabwe, as well as the valorous history of our forefathers in defending their land, humanity, and dignity.
Furthermore, ZBC assures the nation that it upholds a comprehensive Editorial Policy that places national interests at the forefront of all content.
Concurrently, appropriate disciplinary measures are being taken against any individuals found to have violated the Standard Operating Procedures and Editorial Policy of the national broadcaster.
A video clip of the presenters has now gone viral with them discussing historical issues about the end of apartheid in South Africa in 1994.
The discussion, which they described as trivia, focuses on South Africa, colonialism and slavery.
During the discussion, the presenters made the remarks that sparked outrage and reportedly resulted in their suspension pending further disciplinary action.
More: Pindula News