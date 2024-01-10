ZBC Apologises Over Tribal Remarks, Vows To Take Disciplinary Against Presenters

6 minutes ago Wed, 10 Jan 2024 18:38:12 GMT

The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has apologised to the nation and vowed to take disciplinary action against its presenters who made tribal remarks on air.

Last Wednesday on Good Morning Zimbabwe, presenters, Farai Juliet Magada and Victoria Manase claimed that the 19th century Ndebele King Lobengula Khumalo sold the country’s mineral resources to colonialists for sugar and that colonialism was justified to some extent.

In a statement, ZBC Acting Permanent Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Jonathan Gandari said the remarks made by the presenters do not represent the views of the public broadcaster. Read part of the statement:

Feedback