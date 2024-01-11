2024 Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League Set For Early Kick-off
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has adjusted the 2024 calendar, with the season set to commence on 24 February. The local premiership season normally starts in March.
PSL chairperson Farai Jere told The Sunday Mail recently that the 2024 season will start early to accommodate the senior national team’s World Cup qualifiers, as well as the CAF inter-club competitions.
Zimbabwe has two World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and South Africa in June, while Ngezi Platinum Stars and Dynamos will play in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup, respectively, from August. Said Jere:
The reason why we want to start our season early is to accommodate the teams that will play in Africa and the national team, which will be playing in the World Cup qualifiers.
We don’t want a situation similar to what happened last year when we kept on playing league football when the national team was playing.
That was a disadvantage to some players and clubs, while it was also a counter-attraction to the Warriors, who are the country’s flagship football team.
We are also trying to manage the time at which we are going to end our season.
So, in trying to mitigate that, this time we are starting early.
He said the 2024 PSL season will start with the Castle Challenge Cup between the league champions, Ngezi Platinum Stars, and Chibuku Super Cup winners Dynamos, which is similar to the Community Shield in the English Premier League.
Jere said the Castle Challenge Cup match will be played the week preceding 24 February at Baobab Stadium, where the 2023 Chibuku Super Cup final was played.
He said the home team for the Castle Challenge Cup will be the winner of the league, that is Ngezi Platinum Stars, hence the match will be played in Mhondoro at the Baobab Stadium.
