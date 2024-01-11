2024 Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League Set For Early Kick-off

The reason why we want to start our season early is to accommodate the teams that will play in Africa and the national team, which will be playing in the World Cup qualifiers.

We don’t want a situation similar to what happened last year when we kept on playing league football when the national team was playing.

That was a disadvantage to some players and clubs, while it was also a counter-attraction to the Warriors, who are the country’s flagship football team.

We are also trying to manage the time at which we are going to end our season.

So, in trying to mitigate that, this time we are starting early.