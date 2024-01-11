Govt Launches Cloud Seeding Programme

Newly-appointed Agricultural Rural Development and Advisory Service (ARDA) Matabeleland North provincial director, Dumisani Nyoni, said:

We are desperate for the rain. The bulk of our crop has just germinated and some is yet to germinate, and we need the rain so that our crops properly grow. We haven’t met our targets in terms of planting.

We still have some crops that can still be planted in this period including cowpeas, sugar beans, and sweet potatoes to improve food security.

We have not received significant rains to generate enough pastures for our livestock going forward.

So, we need the rain, and whatever effort that can lead to increased rainfalls will be appreciated.

Even the rivers are not yet flowing so we still need the rains so that our rivers flow to enable dams to impound water.

We also need water to sink underground because looking at our situation as Matabeleland North province, most of our areas depend on boreholes so there is a need to have a recharge on the boreholes. The recharge can only be obtained through rain.

So, if cloud seeding will produce some positives, this would be welcome. We need the water table to recharge.

Umguza is planting wheat using borehole water so definitely needs a recharge on the underground water system.