Met Department Issues Heavy Rains Warning

The Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), which has been active over the northern parts of the country is expected to combine with a cloud band, which is moving from the west to the east covering the whole country. As a result, the combined effect of the two should result in precipitation amounts over 50mm in areas along the main watershed.

Rain above 50mm is expected in Bulawayo, plus Matobo, Umzingwane, Insiza, and parts of Mangwe in Matabeleland South and Umguza and Bubi in Matabeleland North.

Zvishavane, Shurugwi, Kwekwe, Kadoma, Chirumhanzu and Mberengwa in Midlands and Chivi, and Gutu in Masvingo are also expected to receive rainfall exceeding 50mm.

In the north, the 50mm rainfall is likely in Harare Metropolitan, Chegutu, Zvimba, Bindura, Shamva, and Uzumba-Maramba-Pfungwe in Mashonaland West and Chikomba, Seke, Wedza, Marondera, Murehwa and Mutoko in Mashonaland East.

The rest of the country, although expected to receive heavy rains, will likely record below 50mm.

The MSD has warned the public that lightning and hailstorms are probable in some places.

Members of the public have been advised to stay indoors during thunderstorms unless it is an emergency, and also not to attempt to cross flooded rivers on foot or in vehicles.

