Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
HomeGeneral

Mnangagwa Appoints Transmedia Corporation Board

6 minutes agoThu, 11 Jan 2024 12:27:51 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Mnangagwa Appoints Transmedia Corporation Board

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has approved the appointment of a five-member Transmedia Corporation board chaired by Phillipa Sadza and deputised by Lawrence Nkala.

The other board members are Tinayeshe Mutazu, marketer and former Chronicle reporter Auxillia Katongomara and Chief Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Jonathan Gandara.

Gandara, the acting Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary, announced the appointments in a statement issued on Wednesday, 10 January.

Transmedia Corporation is a state-owned Company established in terms of the ZBC Commercialisation Act of 2001 to provide Radio and TV signals.

More: Pindula News

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel

Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Transmedia Corporation

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback