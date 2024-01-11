Mzansi Express Suspends "Reckless" Driver After Viral Video
Mzansi Express has suspended the driver of one of its buses which was captured on the widely circulated video while dangerously overtaking a haulage truck recently.
The bus almost sideswiped the haulage truck, which was carrying highly flammable gas, while trying to avoid a head-on collision with an oncoming car.
In a statement on Wednesday, 10 January, Mzansi Express management said it regretted the unfortunate incident and apologised to all those who were affected. It said:
We at Mzansi Express regret this unfortunate situation and apologise to all those who were affected by the incident, including our valued clients.
We can confirm that the responsible driver has been suspended pending a thorough investigation to ascertain exactly what transpired.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
Early this week, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona issued a statement directing that the driver of the bus be prosecuted.
Mhona said the video shows traffic law violations and actions that breach Sections 51, 52, and 53 of the Road Traffic Act (Chapter 13:11), which prohibit driving without due care and attention or reasonable consideration for others, negligent or dangerous driving and reckless driving.
This week, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said 97 people died and 424 were injured in road traffic accidents between 15 and 26 December last year.
More: Pindula News