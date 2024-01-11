Nesbert Saruchera Appointed Black Rhinos Coach

Black Rhinos Football Club, a flagship soccer team for the Zimbabwe National Army, wishes to announce the appointment of Nesbert Yabo Saruchera as the Head Coach with effect from 09 January 2024.

Nesbert Yabo Saruchera is one of the best coaches in the country, who has won numerous trophies and accolades as a player and coach.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

The Club will benefit immensely from his coaching philosophy and methods which are based on the principles of possession, pressing, positional play, and attacking football.

His mandate is to ensure that the Club returns to the country’s elite league in 2025 and transform it into one of the most dominant and attractive teams in local football.

The Club also welcomes Assistant Coach Robson Chisango who will be there to assist him in the recruitment and development of players who fit into the team’s system and vision.

It should be clearly stated that Nesbert Yabo Saruchera replaces Saul Chaminuka who had earlier committed to continue with the Club but has since gone on mute, with indications that he is linked to Bikita Minerals FC. We wish him well in his future endeavours.

On another note, the Club wishes to advise all that it is not going to release any contracted players, save for those whose contracts lapsed on 31 December 2024.

Some of these players are Lot Chiwunga, Evans Katema, who was on loan from Dynamos, Nkosi K Mhlanga, Clif Chitsamba and Prince Milanzi.

Instead, the newly appointed Coach will be given the latitude to acquire replacements and strengthen the Club to be a force to reckon with in the upcoming Division One league