Electricity Vending Purchase System Unavailable From Third-party Platforms - ZETDC
The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) says its prepaid electricity vending purchase system from all third-party platforms is currently unavailable due to a technical glitch.
In a statement issued this Friday, ZETDC also said its customers can buy electricity tokens from any of the ZETDC banking halls across the country. It said:
ZETDC would like to advise its valued clients of the unavailability of the prepaid electricity vending purchase system from all third-party platforms due to a technical fault.Feedback
Our team is working to ensure restoration of service in the shortest possible time. Meanwhile, clients can purchase tokens from any of the ZETDC banking halls.
ZETDC has apologised to its clients for any inconvenience they may suffer due to the challenge.
