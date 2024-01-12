Electricity Vending Purchase System Unavailable From Third-party Platforms - ZETDC

6 minutes ago Fri, 12 Jan 2024 09:02:46 GMT

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) says its prepaid electricity vending purchase system from all third-party platforms is currently unavailable due to a technical glitch.

In a statement issued this Friday, ZETDC also said its customers can buy electricity tokens from any of the ZETDC banking halls across the country. It said: