MPs, Councillors Letting Us Down - War Veterans

We chose those people so that they can help us air our grievances to the President on our behalf, but they seem like they do not care at all.

Right now as it is, the country is experiencing drought, and our livestock does not have water, but no one has come to us to at least listen to what we have to say.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

The cattle are affected and we want those who represent us in Parliament to do their job.

Bring people to our villages to see what is on the ground. The problems and challenges that we have are enormous.

I want them to know that we chose them to stand for us and they should do so.

We do not want any surprises at all because we trusted them to put word for us to the president since we cannot on our own.

The war veterans were among the people who were allocated some communal wildlife conservancies in the timber and wildlife-rich Emmergroon Estate by the government in 2001.

The area is located along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway in the Gwayi area and is now bearing the brunt of neglect and marginalisation.

However, Chief Menyezwa, who presides over the area, told NewsDay he could not respond to issues raised because traditional leaders were not informed or consulted when the people were settled in the area.

According to a report by the Centre for Conflict Management and Transformation, resettlement areas in Zimbabwe face several challenges in the provision of basic social services such as schools and adequate health facilities.

The process of resettlement was rapid and with little planning, leading to inadequate financial resources, political interference, and increasing numbers of vulnerable children and orphans.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment