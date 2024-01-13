Haritatos Slams Coltart In Row Over Reserved Parking Bay

Coltart said as a public figure, Haritatos had to respect the rights of people with disabilities.

He is a public figure who was elected to represent the interests and rights of all Zimbabweans. We all have a responsibility to hold accountable those who disrespect the rights of persons with disabilities, especially those in authority… If [Haritatos] does have a disability, he should get a disability sticker for his vehicle. This helps to ensure accountability that those bays are protected for their purpose – to serve those who need them most, being persons with disabilities.

In response, Haritatos accused Coltart of politicising “a serious family emergency” saying he had ferried his unwell 86-year-old aunt to buy medication from a pharmacy located at the shops.

Haritatos further stated that it was the parking attendant who had voluntarily decided to open the parking bay for him.

The ZANU PF MP told Coltart “I do not know anything about you” and asked the lawyer to remember his family in his prayers, adding “One day I will reciprocate should you need prayers for a family member who is critical.” Wrote Haritatos:

It is regrettable how polarized you are and how you want a serious family emergency to be used for political gain, however, you asked me to respond so I will avoid undue misunderstanding. The parking attendant on seeing who my passenger was, decided to open the parking bay, not at all on my request. My passenger was my 86-year-old aunt who we had rushed to an ER and had just been discharged. Seeing that she remained unwell, on the opinion of our family doctor, I rushed her to Kensington Pharmacy to take some medication that we would later learn would save her life. My aunt unfortunately could not make it in as she was unable to walk due to the excruciating pain so I decided to get her the medication instead. Within an hour of taking the medication, I rushed her to another hospital where she was this time hospitalized because they suspected that she had a heart attack earlier on. Her oxygen was 81% and her heart rate was as low as 38 and dropping. Next time ask your source to send you the picture of my 86-year-old passenger who could have died if we had not gotten her this life-saving medication. Sadly, she is still very unwell and remains hospitalized. Being my only blood family member left outside of my children in Zimbabwe, she remains a priority in my life. I do not know anything about you and have no idea if you believe in God or not, but if you do, I would appreciate your prayers for her recovery. One day I will reciprocate should you need prayers for a family member who is critical.

Meanwhile, an X user, while wishing Haritatos’ aunt a speedy recovery, said “Old age is not a disability Hon. In other countries, you could have been fined all the same.”

