Mugano Quits Commenting On Economic Issues Amid ZANU PF Vitriol

Mugano said it was not worth commenting on economic issues in Zimbabwe given that his views had angered ZANU PF. He wrote:

A presser by ZANU PF that is, the ruling or governing party cannot be taken lightly. It is serious business.

Obviously, at such critical platforms where the governing party engages with the public and as part of its statement, it spends several minutes sharing with the world its frustration with a harmless guy from Chimanimani and calls him all sorts of names with so much anger, one has to reflect if it is worth to continue commenting on matters relating to economic issues of our beloved country.

Based on these facts, I would like to categorically make it clear that from this moment and onwards, I will not comment on any economic matter or any matter related to our beloved country.

It is my prayer that this decision will put to an end the discomfort I caused on ZANU PF.

Let me take this opportunity to apologize to those who could have been offended by my commentaries. Everything I said was grounded on my persuasion that I wanted to make a difference as an independent voice on economic matters.

Nothing was personal. Possibly, the messaging didn’t come out right. We keep learning.