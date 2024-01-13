Mugano Quits Commenting On Economic Issues Amid ZANU PF Vitriol
Economist Professor Gift Mugano says he will no longer comment on Zimbabwean economic matters after he was repeatedly labelled an “anti-economic progress” person by ZANU PF.
Posting on X, Mugano said he watched three Press conferences by ZANU PF “including the one which was done today (Friday)” and noted that the party’s spokesperson, Christopher Mutsvangwa, expressed the ruling party’s frustration on his economic commentaries.
Mutsvangwa said rather than writing articles “day in and day out about the malaise of the Zimbabwe economy”, Mugano, whom he referred to as a desktop economist, should visit lithium mines in the country and the Dinson Iron and Steel plant at Manhize to appreciate the economic strides the country is making.
Mugano said it was not worth commenting on economic issues in Zimbabwe given that his views had angered ZANU PF. He wrote:
A presser by ZANU PF that is, the ruling or governing party cannot be taken lightly. It is serious business.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
Obviously, at such critical platforms where the governing party engages with the public and as part of its statement, it spends several minutes sharing with the world its frustration with a harmless guy from Chimanimani and calls him all sorts of names with so much anger, one has to reflect if it is worth to continue commenting on matters relating to economic issues of our beloved country.
Based on these facts, I would like to categorically make it clear that from this moment and onwards, I will not comment on any economic matter or any matter related to our beloved country.
It is my prayer that this decision will put to an end the discomfort I caused on ZANU PF.
Let me take this opportunity to apologize to those who could have been offended by my commentaries. Everything I said was grounded on my persuasion that I wanted to make a difference as an independent voice on economic matters.
Nothing was personal. Possibly, the messaging didn’t come out right. We keep learning.
In October 2023, Mugano was fired from the ZimTrade Board by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Frederick Shava.
In the run-up to the 2023 Harmonised Elections, Presidential spokesperson George Charamba accused Mugano of having written the CCC’s manifesto, allegations that he swiftly rejected.
Mugano resigned from the ZISCO board in 2020 citing the response to public comments he made on government policies that were viewed to be a direct conflict with his role as a board member of a State Enterprise.
More: Pindula News