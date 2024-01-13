ZIFA NC To Announce New Warriors Coach In The Next Few Weeks - Mutasa

We know that stakeholders are eagerly waiting for the announcement of the coaches. The good news is that we are nearing completion of the recruitment process and the names will be revealed in the next few weeks. Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Mutasa said that they picked the names of the coaches from a pool of people who applied last time.

The Warriors have been without a coach since the end of December 2023 after the ZIFA NC decided against renewing Baltemar Brito’s contract.

The Brazilian was appointed national team coach in September last year on a short-term deal that ran concurrently with his contract with Highlanders, due to work permit issues.

Brito presided over two World Cup Qualifiers against Rwanda and Nigeria in November, picking up two points.

His second assistant, Genesis Mangombe, who is Dynamos’ head coach, is rumoured to be ZIFA NC’s preferred choice to succeed Brito.

NewsDay reported sources as saying Mangombe has been selected for continuity’s sake.

The immediate task of the yet-to-be-named Warriors coach will be to prepare a team for World Cup qualifiers in June.

More: Pindula News

