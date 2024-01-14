Upgrade Electricity Prepaid Meters - ZETDC

5 minutes ago Sun, 14 Jan 2024 14:30:40 GMT

Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has warned its customers who do not timeously upgrade their electricity prepaid meters that the gadgets will cease functioning later this year.

The current generation of prepaid meters uses software with a built-in date limit of 24 November 2024.

After that date, the meters will no longer recognise new tokens, effectively cutting off electricity to homes and businesses they are installed on.

