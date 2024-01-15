Rufaro Stadium Set To Host Mayor's Challenge Cup

8 minutes ago Mon, 15 Jan 2024 09:48:50 GMT

The City of Harare is expecting to have Rufaro Stadium ready to host matches before the start of the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

The stadium, located in Mbare, has not hosted top-flight games for more than three years and has been undergoing renovations for a year.

In 2023, the Harare City Council failed to meet numerous deadlines for the renovation’s completion.

