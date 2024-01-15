Rufaro Stadium Set To Host Mayor's Challenge Cup
The City of Harare is expecting to have Rufaro Stadium ready to host matches before the start of the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.
The stadium, located in Mbare, has not hosted top-flight games for more than three years and has been undergoing renovations for a year.
In 2023, the Harare City Council failed to meet numerous deadlines for the renovation’s completion.
Reports indicate that Dynamos will host CAPS United at Rufaro Stadium in the Mayor’s Challenge Cup on 10 February 2024.
Last week Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume met with the committee tasked with overseeing the Stadium renovations. A statement by the City of Harare after the meeting said:
His Worship the Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume held a meeting with the committee tasked with renovations taking place at Rufaro Stadium.
It was a meeting to take stock of the current status of the stadium and what needs to be done before the start of the Castle Premier League season next month.
The mayor urged the engineers to make sure they speed up renovations so that the stadium will be ready to initially host the proposed Mayor’s Challenge Cup match between bitter city rivals Dynamos and CAPS United.
The Stadium will be subject to the approval of the Zimbabwe Football Association’s (ZIFA) First Instance Board for it to host matches.
Zimbabwe has a shortage of venues for local premiership matches and during the 2023 season, games were suspended for a month due to a stadium crisis.
